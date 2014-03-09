(Adds other results, details)

March 9 A stunning first-half strike by Kwadwo Asamoah gave Serie A leaders Juventus a 1-0 win over fourth-placed Fiorentina to maintain their 100 percent home record in the league on Sunday.

Juve, on course for a third successive title, dominated the match as they made it 14 straight home wins although they had a let off when Fiorentina substitute Ryder Matos headed against the crossbar with 10 minutes to go.

Lazio's crisis deepened when they lost 1-0 at home to Atalanta in an almost deserted Stadio Olimpico as fans stayed away in the latest protest against club president Claudio Lotito.

Maxi Moralez piled on the misery when he snapped up a rebound to score on the hour and the hosts had midfielder Antonio Candreva sent off four minutes later when he was given a second yellow card for diving.

An unorthodox header by Rodrigo Palacio gave fifth-placed Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino as they continued a slow but sure recovery from a mid-season crisis.

The Argentine appeared to be trying to head the ball back across goal but instead it looped over goalkeeper Daniele Padelli and into the net, extending Inter's unbeaten run to five games.

Sampdoria scored four second-half goals to beat Livorno 4-2 after Ibrahima Mbaye scored a first-half brace for the relegation-threatened visitors.

Nenad Kristicic, a Federico Ceccherini own goal, Stefano Okaka and Manolo Gabbiadini replied for Sampdoria who have made huge strides under former Serbia coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Alberto Paloschi converted two penalties, the first after five minutes and the second deep into stoppage time, to give Chievo a 2-1 win over Genoa, who thought they had taken a point when Alberto Gilardino levelled in the 88th minute.

Parma beat Verona 2-0 while Sassuolo celebrated the return of coach Eusebio Di Francesco by drawing 0-0 at Bologna to end a seven-match losing run.

Di Francesco was fired in late January but returned last week after his replacement Alberto Malesani lost all five games in charge.

Juventus have 72 points from 27 games, 14 points clear of second-placed AS Roma who were away to third-placed Napoli in the evening game (1945).

Fiorentina have 45 points, one ahead of Inter with Parma a further point behind in sixth. At the bottom, Chievo (24 points) and Bologna (23) are just outside the relegation zone which is occupied by Livorno (21), Chievo (20) and Sassuolo (18).

RELENTLESS ATTACK

Juventus attacked relentlessly in the first half and nearly went ahead when Fiorentina goalkeeper Neto made a reflex save to block Asamoah's deflected shot.

Asamoah was wide from the corner, Paul Pogba volleyed over from a good position and Juan Manuel Vargas cleared off the line as Juventus continued to pour forward.

They finally went ahead in the 42nd minute when Asamoah burst into the Fiorentina area and, despite being surrounded by four defenders, made space with a clever dragback and fired a right-foot shot into the top corner.

"The coach keeps telling me to cut in and try shooting from that angle," the Ghanaian told Sky Sport Italia. "It's the first with my right foot and I am very happy." (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Rex Gowar)