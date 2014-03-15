ROME, March 15 Goals from Rodrigo Palacio and Jonathan handed Inter Milan a comfortable 2-0 win at Hellas Verona on Saturday and move into fourth place in Serie A.

Walter Mazzarri's side secured the three points after Palacio's 13th minute tap in was followed up by a messy goal from Jonathan. The Brazilian wingback needed two attempts at goal before finally slotting past Verona keeper Rafael in the 63rd minute.

Inter occupy a Europa League spot for next season with 47 points, eight adrift of third placed Napoli, who travel to Torino on Monday.

Hellas remained seventh on 40 points after a flat display, but are still in the fight for a Europa League spot despite only winning twice in eight games since selling Brazilian playmaker Jorginho to Napoli in mid-January.

Argentina international Palacio's 13th goal of the season came after sparkling wing play from Jonathan.

Inter were in control from the first minute and the win could have been even more emphatic, with Mauro Icardi hitting the bar with a sixth minute header and Hernanes doing the same with a from a fierce free-kick from near the sideline 10 minutes after the break.

Runaway league leaders Juventus will be looking to move 17 points clear at the top with a win at Genoa on Sunday, while second-placed AS Roma host Udinese on Monday. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Pritha Sarkar)