March 16 Amauri's cheeky backheeled goal and a last-ditch strike from Jonathan Biabiany gave Parma a 4-2 win at crisis-hit AC Milan on Sunday after the hosts played almost the entire match with 10 men.

AC Milan had goalkeeper Christian Abbiati sent off after five minutes for giving away a penalty which was converted by Antonio Cassano who also scored a second for Parma early in the second half.

Milan, 12th in Serie A with 35 points, hit back to equalise through Adil Rami and a Mario Balotelli penalty only for fifth-placed Parma to grab two more and send Clarence Seedorf's side to their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Lazio eased their problems with a 2-0 win at Cagliari and Livorno's 2-1 win over Bologna pulled them out of the relegation zone. Leaders Juventus were at Genoa in the evening game (1945 GMT). (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)