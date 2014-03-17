March 17 Napoli survived two shots against the woodwork before Gonzalo Higuain scored a controversial last-gasp goal to give them a 1-0 win at angry Torino in Serie A on Monday.

The Argentine forward got clear of Kamil Glik and fired his shot past Daniele Padelli in the 90th minute to give Napoli three important points in the race for a Champions League place.

The hosts were furious, claiming that Higuain had tripped Glik but the referee allowed the goal to stand.

Midtable Torino had plenty of chances and Cesare Bovo smashed a 25-metre shot against the post just before the half hour with Pepe Reina well beaten.

Riccardo Meggiorini also hit the post with only Reina to beat after he sprung the offside trap as Torino slumped to their fourth successive defeat without scoring.

Ciro Immobile, dropped from the Torino starting line-up, forced Reina to save with his legs after coming on and then fired over from 12 metres when it seemed easier to score after Jasmin Kurtic dispossessed Valon Behrami and rolled the ball to him.

Napoli, who have won four and drawn two of their last six league games, have 58 points, level with second-placed AS Roma who were at home to Udinese in the later game (2000 GMT). (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)