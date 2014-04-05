ROME April 5 Veteran striker Luca Toni struck his 16th league goal of the season for Hellas Verona as they beat local rivals Chievo Verona 1-0 on Saturday to close in on European football next season.

Toni, who will celebrate his 37th birthday in May, scuffed home the winner following indecision in the Chievo area to move his side up to eighth place, level on 46 points with Atalanta.

They are only three points behind fifth-place Inter Milan, who occupy the last Europa League spot and host Bologna in Saturday's late game (1845 GMT).

Defeat for Chievo means they stay in 16th place on 27 points, only two above third-from-bottom Livorno, who travel to Juventus on Monday (1700 GMT).

Former Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Juventus attacker Toni has been a revelation since signing for Hellas last summer, and is only two goals behind Serie A top scorer Carlos Tevez after his derby decider.

He has scored more Serie A goals in one season than any other striker in the history of the club and could find himself in contention for Cesare Prandelli's World Cup squad if he carries on his goalscoring exploits. (Editing by Martyn Herman)