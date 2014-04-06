April 6 Mattia Destro scored a hat-trick to give AS Roma a 3-1 win at Cagliari on Sunday which piled more pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus.

Destro took his tally to 13 goals in only 18 games since he returned from injury in early December as second-placed Roma moved five behind Juventus who host Livorno on Monday (1700 GMT).

Fourth-placed Fiorentina beat Udinese 2-1, Torino won by the same score at bottom club Catania and relegation-threatened Sassuolo won 2-0 at Atalanta in other afternoon matches.

Juventus have 81 points from 31 games with Roma on 76 from 32 and Napoli, who visit Parma in the evening game (1845), third on 64. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Josh Reich)