April 7 Fernando Llorente scored twice in three minutes to keep Juventus on course for a third successive Serie A title with a 2-0 home win over struggling Livorno on Monday.

Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda scored his first Serie A goal since joining AC Milan in January to give them a 2-1 win at Genoa in Monday's other game.

Second-placed AS Roma had brought the title race to life by slashing Juve's lead from 14 to five points in the previous eight days but Monday's comfortable win left Antonio Conte's side eight points clear with six matches to play.

Juventus, who have 84 points from 32 games, also have the easier run-in with matches against midtable Udinese, Atalanta and Cagliari and relegation-threatened Bologna and Sassuolo as well as a visit to Roma in the penultimate round of the season.

Roma must still face Fiorentina and AC Milan and finish with a tough match at Genoa.

"The championship is not over," Juventus coach Antonio Conte told Sky Sport Italia. "Juventus and Roma are getting extraordinary results and setting records. Both teams are playing well, there are six games to go and nothing is settled."

The visitors defended bravely for half an hour, occasionally threatening themselves, before Llorente opened the scoring with a superb strike in the 32nd minute, firing home on the turn.

The Spaniard struck again three minutes later, taking his tally to 13 in his debut Serie A season, with a glancing header which goalkeeper Francesco Bardi appeared to have covered but then allowed to slip through his hands.

Juventus, who are still in the Europa League, relaxed in the second half, often playing the ball around between the back three to eat up time.

Livorno stayed in the relegation zone in 18th place with 25 points, two adrift of safety.

Milan survived a torrid evening to come away with three points thanks to goals from Adel Taarabt and Honda.

Taarabt opened the scoring with a long-range drive in the 20th minute before Honda, who had previously scored for Milan in an Italian Cup game against Spezia, broke away to chip the ball over Mattia Perin in the 56th minute.

Genoa pulled one back when Marco Motta's drive hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced into the goal off Milan goalkeeper Christian Abiatti.

Clarence Seedorf's side are joint 10th alongside Torino on 45 points and five points adrift of fifth place which would earn a place in the Europa League. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)