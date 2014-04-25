ROME, April 25 AS Roma kept their slim title hopes alive as stunning goals from Miralem Pjanic and Gervinho earned a thrilling 2-0 home win over AC Milan and a ninth straight Serie A victory on Friday.

The result cut the gap between second-placed Roma and Juventus to five points before the league leaders visit relegation-threatened Sassuolo on Monday (1845 GMT).

Roma's Bosnia midfielder Pjanic skipped past three players before calmly firing home two minutes from the break and Ivorian Gervinho tapped in the second goal at the end of a lightning-quick counter attack after 65 minutes to down sorry Milan.

Rudi Garcia's Roma team, beautifully conducted by 24-year-old Pjanic, recovered from a slow start to play exhilarating football and are now on a club record 85 points after winning their 26th match this season, also a record for the Rome outfit.

If Antonio Conte's Juventus side win on Monday to reclaim an eight-point lead with three games left to play, their third title in a row will be little more than a formality.

Milan's comprehensive defeat brought a five-match winning streak to an end and is a dent in their hopes of securing a place in the Europa League for next season.

Clarence Seedorf's side stay seventh, level on 51 points behind Parma, who visit Cagliari on Sunday (1300 GMT), and five adrift of fifth-placed Inter Milan before their rivals host third-placed Napoli, who have 68 points, on Saturday (1845 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Ken Ferris)