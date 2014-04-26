ROME, April 26 Fiorentina kept alive their slim hopes of a place in next season's Champions League with a comfortable 3-0 win at Bologna on Saturday that deepened the relegation worries of their opponents.

Two fine strikes from Juan Cuadrado in the 23rd and 87th minutes and Josip Ilicic's deflected shot 11 minutes before halftime closed the gap between Vincenzo Montella's side and third-placed Napoli to seven points.

Fiorentina had little trouble sinking Bologna, despite not having a conventional striker on the pitch, and stayed in fourth spot on 61 points.

They also extended their lead over Inter Milan, who take on Napoli in Saturday's late game, to five points.

A win for Napoli at the San Siro would restore the gap to Fiorentina back to 10 points with three games to play and guarantee Rafael Benitez's side a place in the Champions League playoffs.

Bologna were booed by their supporters after a toothless display that leaves them in the drop zone, level with fourth from bottom Sassuolo on 28 points.

Sassuolo host league leaders Juventus on Monday night. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)