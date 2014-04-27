April 27 Ciro Immobile boosted his hopes of making Italy's World Cup squad when he continued his prolific season by scoring in a 2-0 win over Udinese on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who made his international debut in the friendly against Spain in March, ran on to Nikola Maksimovic's through ball and calmly beat Simone Scuffet for his 21st goal of the season, keeping him top of the Serie A scoring table.

Omar El Kaddouri had given Torino, joint sixth alongside Verona and Lazio on 52 points, a 15th minute lead.

Thirty-six-year-old striker Luca Toni had a mixed day as he scored two goals, reacted angrily to a substitution and later had one chalked off in a 4-0 win over bottom club Catania.

Toni tapped in from close range after Juan Iturbe's run in the fifth minute and Verona went 2-0 up in the 28th minute when his header hit the underside of the crossbar and went in off Catania goalkeeper Alberto Frison.

Serie A's official website initially recorded Toni as the scorer but then issued a statement after the match declaring it to be a Frison own goal.

Toni, who has 19 goals, remonstrated with coach Andrea Mandorlini when he was taken off with 15 minutes left.

Leaders Juventus (90 points) are away to Sassuolo on Monday (1845 GMT) while second-placed AS Roma (85) beat AC Milan 2-0 on Friday. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)