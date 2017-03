April 28 Juventus overcame an early setback, a rain-soaked pitch and feisty opponents to win 3-1 at relegation-threatened Sassuolo on Monday and stand on the brink of a third successive Serie A title.

Simone Zaza, co-owned by the two clubs, gave Sassuolo a ninth-minute lead before Juventus levelled with a deflected Carlos Tevez shot and Andrea Pirlo provided a sublime pass for Claudio Marchisio to put the visitors in front.

Fernando Llorente backheeled the third to leave Juventus on 93 points from 35 games, eight ahead of AS Roma with three matches each to play.

Juventus will wrap up the title if they beat Atalanta at home on May 5 or if Roma fail to beat bottom club Catania on Sunday. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Alan Baldwin)