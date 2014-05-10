* Inter captain comes off the bench for his last San Siro game

* Forty-year-old helps his team clinch Europa League place

* Inter recover from a goal down to beat spirited Lazio 4-1

By Terry Daley

ROME, May 10 Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti said an emotional farewell on his last appearance as a player at the San Siro on Saturday after 19 years at the club as they recovered to thump Lazio 4-1 and secure a Europa League spot for next season.

Inter scored four excellent goals against a spirited Lazio side but it was Zanetti who got the loudest cheer of the night when he came on as a 52nd minute substitute to make his 857th appearance for the Milan club.

He was given a moving reception by a bumper San Siro crowd, missing the ultra fans on the Curva Nord which has been closed for three matchesa after offensive chanting in last month's 0-0 draw with Napoli and the 1-0 Milan derby defeat last weekend.

The 40-year-old Zanetti rolled back the years with some of his characteristic marauding runs up the right flank and after the game was given a guard of honour as he came back on to the pitch to address the crowd.

"You know how difficult it must be for me to speak right now. I want to think all my team mates, everyone who has lived these years with me," a teary-eyed Zanetti said.

"My only desire was to defend and honour the Inter jersey. I ask you to love this club, just as I will love it forever," he added as he prepares for a role off the pitch at Inter.

"I am happy for this wonderful career wearing this jersey, which I truly love. Now I must do something else. I don't know if I will do it well, but I can say that I will defend Inter the way I defended it on the field. Thank you."

STANDING OVATION

In added time an Inter supporter wearing a replica shirt with "ZANETTI" on the back got on to the pitch and had to be escorted away by the defender, who spoke to the fan and was given a standing ovation by the whole crowd as he did so.

Inter's Rodrigo Palacio struck either side of a neat first-time finish from Mauro Icardi in the first half beofre a powerful long-range strike from ex-Lazio midfielder Hernanes 11 minutes from time gave the hosts an impressive victory.

Lazio had taken the lead in the second minute with Giuseppe Biava's tap-in but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Inter's Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic stood out, setting up Palacio's first goal and Icardi's ninth of the season with stunning through balls and offering a sublime range of passing.

Walter Mazzarri's Inter side stay fifth but are now a point behind Fiorentina, who play in a Tuscan derby at bottom side Livorno on Sunday (1300 GMT), and are now guaranteed a spot in next season's Europa League.

Inter are also six points ahead of local rivals AC Milan, who visit Atalanta on Sunday (1030 GMT), Parma and Hellas Verona, who lost a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Udinese after veteran striker Luca Toni scored his 20th goal of the season with the 14th minute opener from the penalty spot.

With two games left that trio are a point behind Torino, who occupy the last Europa League place and host Parma on Sunday (1300 GMT). The defeat leaves Lazio in 10th place two points off Torino but they could still qualify for Europe. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Ken Ferris)