May 11 Franco Brienza scored with the last kick of the game, a superb 25-metre strike, to give Atalanta a shock 2-1 win over AC Milan on Sunday and pile more pressure on the losing side's beleagured coach Clarence Seedorf.

Mario Balotelli twice hit the woodwork, once in each half, for Milan whose lingering hopes of European football next season were dealt a severe blow.

There has been widespread speculation that club president Silvio Berlusconi has lost faith with Seedorf, even though the Dutchman has overseen a considerable improvement in his results since taking over in January.

Milan took the lead with a fortuitous goal early in the second half when Sulley Muntari's cross was turned into his own net by Gianpaolo Bellini.

Argentine forward German Denis levelled for hosts from a penalty in the 68th minute after a clumsy challenge by Kevin Constant on Carlos Carmona.

Both teams had chances to win the game before Brienza stunned Milan with his long-range effort in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The defeat left Milan, needing to finish sixth to qualify for the Europa League, ninth with 54 points and one game to play. Torino, sixth with 55 points, were at home to Parma later on Sunday (1300 GMT) and a win for them would end Milan's hopes altogether. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)