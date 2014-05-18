May 18 Champions Juventus became the first team to break the 100-points barrier in Serie A when they beat Cagliari 3-0 in their final league game of the season on Sunday.

Juventus, who won all 19 of their home matches, completed their campaign with 102 points after winning 33, drawing three and losing two of their 38 games.

Juventus went ahead after Andrea Pirlo's free kick hit the underside of the crossbar and went into the net following a deflection off Cagliari goalkeeper Marco Silvestri in the eighth minute.

Fernando Llorente and Claudio Marchisio added further goals before halftime. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)