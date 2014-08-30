Aug 30 Champions Juventus and their new coach Massimiliano Allegri made a winning start to the Serie A season with a 1-0 victory at Chievo Verona on Saturday.

A sixth minute own goal from Chievo defender Cristiano Biraghi proved to be enough for Juve who could easily have won by a greater margin.

But ex-Milan coach Allegri will be delighted with the display of 18-year-old French striker Kingsley Coman, a close-season free transfer signing from Paris Saint Germain.

Coman, paired with a slimmed-down Carlos Tevez in attack, looked confident, sharp and dangerous throughout his Serie A debut.

The decisive goal came when Juve's Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres powered got the end of a corner deep at the back post and his header was turned in by Biraghi, who is on loan at Chievo from Inter Milan.

Coman went close with a fierce shot on the turn in the 36th minute that force a fine save out of Chievo keeper Francesco Bardi, also on loan from Inter.

The woodwork kept Chievo in the game though - Tevez and Caceres both hitting the bar shortly before the break as Juventus looked to extend their lead.

After the interval, Juventus continued to press forward and enjoy the better of possession although their keeper Gianluigi Buffon had to be sharp to foil a Maxi Lopez drive in the 77th minute.

AS Roma were playing Fiorentina later on Saturday. (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)