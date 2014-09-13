Sept 13 AS Roma picked up their second straight win of the Serie A season with a 1-0 victory at Empoli on Saturday that arrived courtesy of an own goal.

The decisive moment came on the stroke of halftime when Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan's low drive from 20 metres struck the post and bounced into the net off the back of Empoli keeper Luigi Sepe.

Roma coach Rudi Garcia fielded a slightly weakened side ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game at home to CSKA Moscow.

Skipper Francesco Totti and Ivory Coast winger Gervinho were rested and while Roma missed their creative impact, they were still comfortably in charge for most of the game.

Shortly before the goal Maicon hit the post from close range and after the break Sepe foiled the Brazilian defender again.

Empoli coach Maurizio Sarri was shown a red card in the 72nd minute after protesting as he felt a penalty should have been given when Levan Mchedlidze went down in the area.

Five minutes later Georgian Mchedlidze forced a fine save out of Morgan De Sanctis as Empoli pushed for an equaliser.

Roma are top with six points from two games while Empoli are bottom on zero.

Champions Juventus host Udinese later on Saturday. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Tony Jimenez)