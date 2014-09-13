(Adds quotes)

Sept 13 Goals from Carlos Tevez and Claudio Marchisio gave champions Juventus their second straight win of the Serie A season with a 2-0 victory over Udinese on Saturday.

Likely title challengers AS Roma also maintained their winning start with a 1-0 victory at Empoli.

Massimiliano Allegri's first home game in charge of Juventus got off to the perfect start as Tevez scored with a confident finish after good work from Stephan Lichtsteiner in the eighth minute.

Despite being without injured Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and experienced playmaker Andrea Pirlo, Juve controlled the game well without creating many clear-cut chances.

Udinese thought they had drawn level in the 66th minute when Igor Bubnjic had the ball in the net but the Croatian was ruled offside.

Tevez went close again with a fierce drive that brought a fine save out of Greek keeper Orestis Karnezis but Juve finally got their second through a superb 25-metre strike from Marchisio.

Marchisio gave an accomplished display in the centre of the park but was quick to dismiss suggestions that he is a like-for-like replacement for Pirlo.

"As I've said before I don't play like Pirlo. You can't clone Andrea," Marchisio told reporters.

"He is totally unique, that means whoever stands in for him tries to do so in their own way. But you can learn from him every day in training."

Roma's win at Empoli arrived courtesy of an own goal on the stroke of halftime.

LOW DRIVE

Impressive Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan's low drive from 20 metres struck the post and bounced into the net off the back of keeper Luigi Sepe.

Roma coach Rudi Garcia fielded a slightly weakened side ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game at home to CSKA Moscow.

Skipper Francesco Totti and Ivory Coast winger Gervinho were rested and while Roma missed their creative impact, they were still comfortably in charge for most of the game.

Shortly before the goal Maicon hit the post from close range and after the break Sepe foiled the Brazilian defender again.

Empoli coach Maurizio Sarri was shown a red card in the 72nd minute after protesting as he felt a penalty should have been given when Levan Mchedlidze went down in the area.

Five minutes later Georgian Mchedlidze forced a fine save out of Morgan De Sanctis as Empoli pushed for an equaliser.

"I think Empoli played well. I am happy for the three points because whoever comes here in the next few weeks is going to struggle as well," said Frenchman Garcia.

"The players are looking forward to playing in the Champions League again but they did well to stay focused on Empoli. Perhaps we had to hang on a little too much at the end and we certainly have things to improve on.

"But if Maicon's effort had gone in perhaps we wouldn't have had such a nervous finish," said the Roma boss.

Roma and Juve have six points from two games while Udinese are on three and Empoli have zero points.

Sunday's games see Parma host AC Milan and Napoli take on Chievo Verona.