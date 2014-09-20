MILAN, Sept 20 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri made a winning return to San Siro on Saturday when Carlos Tevez struck to give the Serie A champions a 1-0 win over AC Milan, the team who sacked him eight months ago.

Tevez, who scored both goals in Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League win over Malmo, played an exquisite one-two with Paul Pogba before flicking the ball past Christian Abbiati midway through the second half.

The Argentine celebrated by pulling a baby's dummy from his shorts and putting it in his mouth.

Milan, who had won their first two games under new coach Filippo Inzaghi, rarely threatened Gianluigi Buffon in the Juventus goal.

Fernando Torres came on for his Milan debut in the 76th minute but his only contributions were a yellow card for a foul on Giorgio Chiellini and a half-hearted penalty appeal when he went down in the area.

Juventus have a maximum nine points from three games and have yet to concede a goal this season. Milan are in third place level on six points with AS Roma who host Cagliari on Sunday.