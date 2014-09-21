MILAN, Sept 21 AS Roma striker Alessandro Florenzi was booked for running into the stands to hug his 82-year-old grandmother after scoring in their 2-0 win over Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

Roma, following up a 5-1 drubbing of CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday, needed only a quarter of an hour to polish off the Sardinians and maintain their 100 percent record in all competitions this season.

Florenzi set up Roma's opening goal in the 10th minute when his low cross was turned in at the far post by Mattia Destro.

The hosts extended their lead three minutes later after Gervinho mis-hit his shot but Florenzi was on hand to fire in from the follow-up.

The 23-year-old celebrated by running to hug his grandmother, who Italian media said was making her first visit to the Stadio Olimpico, and was booked when he returned to the pitch, one of only two yellow cards in the match.

Roma, who have a game at Parma on Wednesday, were happy to conserve energy after that and strolled through the rest of the game.

Roma and Juventus, who won 1-0 at AC Milan on Saturday, are the only teams with nine points from their opening three games. Zdenek Zeman's Cagliari have only one point.

Antonio Cassano scored twice to help Parma come from behind and beat Chievo 3-2 away while a late goal from Chile forward Mauricio Pinilla gave Genoa a 1-0 win at home to 10-man Lazio, their first win of the season.

His goal came shortly after Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij had been sent off for a second bookable offence for Lazio.

Sassuolo, thumped 7-0 at Inter Milan one week ago, drew 0-0 at home to Sampdoria. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Clare Lovell)