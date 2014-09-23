Sept 23 Fernando Torres scored his first Serie A goal on Tuesday as a leaky AC Milan battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at a feisty Empoli.

Making his first start after a late appearance at the San Siro on Saturday in a 1-0 defeat to Juventus, the former Chelsea striker began the Milan fightback with a looping 43rd minute header.

The Spaniard had been quiet until then, with Empoli looking more likely to go 3-0 up after Lorenzo Tonelli had headed the home side ahead in the 13th minute and Manuel Pucciarelli doubled the score in the 21st.

Japan playmaker Keisuke Honda equalised for Milan with a clinical left drilled low shot into the corner in the 58th, with Torres then substituted with nine minutes remaining.

Netherlands midfielder Marco van Ginkel, who followed Torres to Milan from Chelsea on a season-long loan, also made his first start for the club but was substituted after half an hour due to injury.

Empoli ended with 10 men after Mirko Valdifiori was sent off in the 86th following two yellow cards in the space of two minutes, the second for a heavy challenge on midfielder Nigel De Jong.

Milan are fourth in Serie A with seven points from four games, while Empoli are 18th with two. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)