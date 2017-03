MILAN, Sept 24 Napoli's troubles continued when they squandered a two-goal lead and were held 3-3 at home by Palermo in Serie A on Wednesday while leading pair Juventus and AS Roma both won to maintain their perfect records after four games.

Arturo Vidal scored twice to give titleholders Juventus a 3-0 win over Cesena as they became the first team to complete their opening four Serie A games without conceding a goal.

A late Miralem Pjanic strike gave Roma a 2-1 win at Parma after Adem Ljajic had put the visitors in front and Paolo De Ceglie had levelled for Parma.

Pablo Daniel Osvaldo scored with a scissors kick to set Inter Milan on the way to a 2-0 win over Atalanta and Fiorentina were held 0-0 at home by Sassuolo. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)