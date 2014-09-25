MILAN, Sept 25 Lazio slumped to their third defeat in four Serie A matches when they lost 1-0 at home to Udinese in a scrappy, unattractive game on Thursday.

Cyril Thereau scored the only goal in the 26th minute when he got in between two Lazio defenders to fire in from Silvan Widmer's cross.

Lazio, where Stefano Pioli took charge during the close season to become their third coach in a year, dominated possession in the second half but were short of ideas and were booed off the pitch by the Stadio Olimpico crowd.

In contrast to Lazio, surprise package Udinese went third in the table with nine points, three behind leading pair Juventus and AS Roma. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)