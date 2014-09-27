MILAN, Sept 27 AS Roma's Mattia Destro scored a remarkable goal from near the halfway line to complete a 2-0 Serie A home win over Verona and upstage talismanic team mate Francesco Totti on his 38th birthday on Saturday.

A goal kick from Roma's Morgan De Sanctis landed just inside the Verona half before Destro controlled the ball, saw Verona goalkeeper Pierliugi Gollini off his line and scored with a high, dipping shot from 45 metres.

Totti, in his 23rd season at his only professional club, twice came close to scoring, the first when he had a shot cleared off the line and onto the post, as Roma maintained their 100 percent record after five games in Serie A.

Substitute Alessandro Florenzi, who replaced Totti just after the hour, broke the deadlock for the hosts at the Stadio Olimpico.

As usual, Totti, playing just behind the front two, was involved in nearly all of Roma's attacking moves.

He thought he had given his side the lead when the ball broke to him in the penalty area with Gollini stranded, but Frederik Sorensen cleared the ball off the line and it hit the post on its way to safety.

Totti was close again with a side-footed volley from Maicon's pass early in the second half. This time, the 19-year-old Gollini turned the ball over.

Totti also had time to nutmeg an opponent before being taken off, as expected, just after the hour to a standing ovation.

Gervinho came on in the second half and his entrance gave fresh impetus to Roma, who until then had struggled to break down a well-marshalled Verona defence.

Florenzi broke through with 15 minutes left when he met a loose ball with a first time shot from 25 metres. Destro missed an easy chance after a mazy Gervinho run but atoned with his incredible strike shortly afterwards.

Champions Juventus, who have won their first four games of the season, play away to Atalanta later on Saturday (1845 GMT). (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Chadband)