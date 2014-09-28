MILAN, Sept 28 Napoli brought relief to beleaguered coach Rafael Benitez when they scraped a 1-0 Serie A win at Sassuolo on Sunday, although their performance still fell short of the level expected from a team who were seen as title challengers before the season.

Spanish forward Jose Callejon turned in Gonzalo Higuain's cross from close range just before the half hour to end Napoli's run of three Serie A games without a win.

After enjoying the best of the first half, Napoli were under pressure after the break against opponents who have only scored once in five games.

Simone Missiroli's shot curled just over the bar on the hour and Napoli goalkeeper Rafael had an even bigger let-off when Federico Peluso's shot was deflected onto the bar by Juan Camilo Zuniga hear the end.

Napoli, third last season, have seven points from their first five games, already eight behind leaders Juventus and AS Roma. Argentina forward Higuain has yet to score a Serie A goal this season. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)