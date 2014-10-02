MILAN Oct 2 Serie A favourites Juventus and AS Roma, both enjoying a 100 percent record after five league matches of the season, clash on Sunday in a match which, even at such an early stage, could be hugely significant in the title race.

The possible presence of veteran Juventus playmaker Andrea Pirlo on one side and his Roma counterpart Francesco Totti on the other could add even greater spice to the meeting of last season's champions and runners-up (Sunday 1600 GMT).

Titleholders Juventus have yet to concede a league goal this season while Roma's rearguard has been breached only once as the pair once again threaten to turn the championship into a two-horse race.

Roma will be attempting to become the first team to take a point at the Juventus stadium in a Serie A match since Cagliari at the end of the 2012-13 season.

Juventus won all 19 home matches last season, including a surprisingly easy 3-0 win over Roma, on their way to a third successive Serie A title, and their first two this term.

New coach Massimiliano Allegri has shied away from making sweeping changes to the line-up since he took over from Antonio Conte amid an air of scepticism amongst the supporters.

He has even kept Conte's three-man defence, although he has begun to change the team's intense, physical style to one based more on possession which allows a hint of freedom not seen under his fiery predecessor.

"At times you need to raise the tempo, at others lower it, and some players don't need to be completely caged by tactics," he said after a recent win over Cesena.

"I think games are won with organisation and excellent players, otherwise it becomes like playing on a computer and that's not possible."

Pirlo, 35, has yet to play for Juventus this season after suffering a hip injury but Italian media reports said he could be fit for Sunday.

Totti, on the other hand, has been outstanding for Roma and became the oldest player to score a Champions League goal when he was on target against Manchester City on Tuesday, three days after his 38th birthday.

The weekend's most intriguing other game features goal shy Fiorentina at home to Inter Milan, whose promising start to the season was rudely interrupted with a 4-1 home defeat by Cagliari on Sunday.

Fiorentina have managed only two goals in five games and are missing Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi, with a long-term knee injury, and Germany striker Mario Gomez.

"We are pushing ahead with our idea of football, but obviously if you are missing certain players who tend to put away chances, then more of those opportunities are not going to get converted," coach Vincenzo Montella said.

"The season has just started, I am comforted by the team spirit and mentality, on the other hand you have to also earn luck in football."

Third-placed Udinese (12 points) are at home to promoted Cesena while fourth-placed Sampdoria, the only unbeaten side apart from Juventus and Roma, host Atalanta (both Sunday 1300). (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)