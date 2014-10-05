MILAN Oct 5 Sampdoria continued their winning start to the season as they beat Atalanta 1-0 on Sunday to remain unbeaten after six games in Serie A.

Alessandro Matri scored deep into stoppage time to give Genoa a 2-1 win at Parma, Udinese were held 1-1 at home to Cesena after the visitors also scored in added time and Lazio beat Sassuolo 3-2 after both teams had a player sent off.

Sampdoria's transformation under former Yugoslavia international Sinisa Mihajlovic continued when Manolo Gabbiadini ran on to Pedro Obiang's ball over the top of the Atalanta defence and coolly beat Marco Sportiello in the 35th minute.

Sampdoria finished 12th last season, having been next-to-bottom when Mihajlovic took over in November, and Sunday's win ensured they will finish the weekend in third place with 14 points.

Alessandro Matri atoned for three glaring first-half misses when he finished off a counter attack to give Genoa only their second win of the season, despite having Sebastian Roncaglia sent off in the 55th minute.

Udinese, fourth with 13 points, went ahead just after the hour with solo goal by Bruno Fernandes but Emmanuel Cascione levelled for the Sea Horses in the second minute of injury time from what seemed a harsh penalty.

Lazio raced to a 3-1 halftime lead against Sassuolo with goals from Stefano Mauri, Filip Djordjevic and Antonio Candreva, while Domenico Berardi replied for the visitors.

Lazio had Lorik Cana sent off four minutes into the second half as he conceded a penalty, which Berardi converted for his second goal, while the visitors had Federico Peluso sent off just after the hour for a second bookable offence for winless Sassuolo.

Juventus and AS Roma, both with maximum points from five games, were meeting later. (1600 GMT) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)