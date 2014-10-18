Oct 18 AS Roma made it six wins out of seven as they comfortably beat a poor Chievo Verona team 3-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Roma bounced back from their controversial 3-2 defeat by Juventus with a convincing display and the tone was set with an early goal from Mattia Destro.

He got in front of his marker to meet a Miralem Pjanic corner with a fine angled diving header to open the scoring in the fourth minute.

Roma, who host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, dominated the early stages and it was no surprise when they doubled their advantage in the 25th minute when Serbian Adem Ljajic latched on to a fine ball from Francesco Totti, cut in from the right and confidently drove home.

The games was over as a contest in the 33rd minute when Dario Dainelli pulled down Daniele De Rossi in the area and Totti smashed home the penalty.

With an eye on the clash with Bayern at the Olympico, coach Rudi Garcia took Totti off on the hour and not surprisingly Roma took their foot of the gas in the final half hour.

The Verona side showed very little ambition although they should have pulled one back in the 68th minute when Gennaro Sardi was left unmarked in the box but headed wide from a great position.

Roma now have 18 points from seven games, bringing them level with leaders and defending champions Juventus who face Sassuolo later on Saturday. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)