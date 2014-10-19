MILAN Oct 19 Filip Djordjevic scored his fifth goal in three games to help Lazio beat Fiorentina 2-0 away in Serie A on Sunday, their third league win in a row.

The Serbian forward gave Lazio a 35th minute lead when he smashed home from close range after Antonio Candreva rolled the ball across the area, the first goal Fiorentina have conceded at home this season.

Fiorentina, unbeaten since their 2-0 loss to AS Roma on the opening day of the season, nearly equalised early in the second half when Alberto Aquilano's spectacular overhead kick struck the post.

Lazio did so much time-wasting the in the second half that the referee added on eight minutes of stoppage time.

But they wrapped up the game when Senad Lulic finished off Candreva's counter-attack to score their second in the 92nd minute, leaving Lazio on 12 points from seven games and their opponents on nine. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)