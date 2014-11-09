MILAN Nov 9 Carlos Tevez scored a solo goal with a run which started inside his own half to cap a emphatic 7-0 win for Serie A leaders Juventus over hapless Parma on Sunday.

Tevez, Fernando Llorente and Alvaro Morata all scored twice and Stephan Lichtsteiner was also on target as Juve won their 24th successive home league match.

Juve, who enjoyed their biggest Serie A win since they beat Ascoli by the same score 29 years ago, were already 3-0 ahead when Tevez produced his masterpiece just after the break.

The Argentine, recently recalled by his country after a three-year absence, collected the ball, turned and surged away from Andrea Costa, then evaded two more challenges before side-footing past Antonio Mirante after a 70-metre sprint.

Juventus lead the standings with 28 points from 11 games while Roberto Donadoni's Parma are bottom with six points after their heaviest-ever Serie A defeat.

Cagliari were their own worst enemies as they missed a penalty and open goal and gave away an own goal in a 1-1 draw at home to Genoa.

Diego Farias gave the Sardinians an early lead but Genoa levelled when Luca Rossettini turned a Diego Perotti cross into his own net.

Cagliari won a 76th-minute penalty and Genoa had Stefano Sturaro sent off, but Danilo Avelar's spot-kick was saved by Mattia Perin and the ball fell to Samuele Longo who fired wide of an open goal.

Palermo were awarded two penalties, the first converted by Paulo Dybala and the second missed by Franco Vazquez, in a 1-1 draw at home to Udinese, who took an early lead through Cyril Thereau.

Chievo beat Cesena 2-1 to give coach Rolando Maran his first win and lowly Empoli surprised Lazio 2-1 (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)