ROME Dec 8 Manolo Gabbiadini scored one and set up two goals as Sampdoria beat Verona 3-1 in Serie A on Monday -- their first away victory against Verona for 45 years.

The Italy international, 23, is a target for Napoli in the January transfer window but proved he still has plenty to offer Sampdoria with an impressive display.

"I don't want to talk about possible deals," Sampdoria's boss Sinisa Mihajlovic told Sky Sports Italia at the end of the game. "This is an important win but I know we can do better."

Sampdoria took the lead in the 28th minute when a through ball by Gabbiadini saw Rafa Marquez trip Eder in the box and receive a red card.

Eder sent Rafael the wrong way from the spot for his fourth goal of the season.

Verona evened things up 11 minutes later with a goal accredited to Luca Toni, although Matias Silvestre may have got the final touch in a desperate attempt to clear.

The second half belonged to Sampdoria.

Stefano Okaka's header from Gabbiadini's cross restored Samp's lead after 57 minutes and Gabbiadini made it 3-1 when he calmly converted Eder's pass into an open goal.

Sampdoria's first win in Verona since 1969 moved them up to fourth with 25 points, one behind city rivals Genoa. Verona are in 15th place.

"Yes, I knew that it had been a long time since our last win here," Mihajlovic added. "I'm very proud of the fact that we have only lost one game so far, just like Juventus."

Sampdoria will be testing their Champions League ambitions on Sunday at the Juventus Stadium.

Chievo Verona scored twice in the opening nine minutes to earn their second away win of the season, 2-0 at Cagliari.

Victory lifted Chievo out of the relegation zone with Cagliari dropping in. (Editing by Martyn Herman)