MILAN Dec 18 Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1 away on Thursday to end a three-match winless streak and move four points clear at the top of Serie A.

After drawing with Fiorentina and Sampdoria in Serie A either side of a 0-0 stalemate with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Carlos Tevez gave Juventus the lead after three minutes.

Arturo Vidal doubled the advantage 12 minutes later and Fernando Llorente added another five minutes after the break, before Luca Rossettini grabbed a consolation.

Juve are top with 39 points from 16 games, four ahead of second place AS Roma, who play at AC Milan on Saturday.

Zdenek Zeman's Cagliari are third from bottom with 12 points. (Reporting by Emanuele Giulianelli; editing by Toby Davis)