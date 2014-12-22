Dec 22 Napoli ended Juventus's hopes of securing a record seventh Italian Super Cup after snatching a dramatic 6-5 shootout win that stretched to 18 nerve-jangling penalties in Doha's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Monday.

Carlos Tevez fired league champions Juventus ahead twice but Gonzalo Higuain scored two equalisers to send to game to penalties.

Gianluigi Buffon made three saves in the shootout but it was not enough as Juve missed four spot kicks.

The shootout started ominously for both teams with Tevez and Jorginho failing to score.

Both teams then scored each of their next five penalties, before missing the next two.

When Kalidou Koulibaly put Napoli 6-5 ahead, goalkeeper Rafael finally brought the shootout to an end by denying Simone Padoin, allowing Napoli fans to celebrate a memorable upset victory.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)