MILAN, March 15 Verona's veteran forward Luca Toni scored twice to hand his modest side a 2-0 win over Napoli and increase the pressure on opposition coach Rafael Benitez in Serie A on Sunday.

Table-propping Parma's troubles continued as they lost 4-1 at Sassuolo, playing the last half hour with 10 men, and Inter Milan were held to a 1-1 draw at home by lowly Cesena.

Napoli are now in danger of losing out on third spot, which earns a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds, after taking one point from their last nine.

They remain joint third with 46 points alongside Lazio, but their rivals have a game in hand and visit Torino on Monday.

Toni, 37, playing for his 14th professional club, opened the scoring when he forced his way through the Napoli defence to net from a narrow angle after seven minutes.

The former Italy forward struck again early in the second half, turning the ball in from close range after Emil Hallfredsson's counter-attack when a Napoli move broke down to take his tally to 13 league goals this season.

There were 12 yellow cards in an often unsavoury match in which Verona's Jacopo Sala was sent off for a second booking in the 89th minute.

Benitez is likely to be under fire for his controversial rotation policy after leaving Gonzalo Higuain, Manolo Gabbiadini and Jose Callejon on the bench at the kickoff.

"We didn't start the game well and we paid the price. I expected a different game, I don't like to lose like this," Benitez told reporters.

"We played three good games against Lazio (Coppa Italia), Inter Milan (Serie A) and Dynamo Moscow, but we couldn't maintain that level of intensity."

BANKRUPTCY HEARING

Parma, who face a bankruptcy hearing on Thursday, were left 12 points adrift at the bottom after another miserable afternoon at Sassuolo, who had lost their last four games.

Nicola Sansone scored twice while Andi Lila replied in between as Sassuolo led 2-1 at halftime.

The game hinged on a second-half incident where Parma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante was judged to have tripped Sansone and was sent off, while the hosts were awarded a penalty.

Domenico Berardi converted and Simone Missiroli added a fourth in the 65th minute.

Parma have nine points from 25 games after having three deducted for breaching financial regulations.

Cesena, who joined Cagliari in 18th place on 21 points, stunned Inter at the San Siro when Gregoire Defrel dinked the ball over Samir Handanovic after half an hour.

Inter, joint seventh alongside Genoa, levelled three minutes after halftime when Rodrigo Palacio got in front of his marker to turn in a pass from fellow Argentine Mauro Icardi.

Chievo, in 16th place, moved eight points clear of the relegation zone thanks to Alberto Paloschi's two goals at Genoa. Atalanta, one place below them, are four points clear of trouble after a goalless draw at home to Udinese. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)