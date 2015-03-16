MILAN, March 16 Fiorentina piled on the misery for AC Milan by scoring twice in the last 10 minutes as they came from behind to win 2-1 and put more pressure on Filippo Inzaghi's team on Monday.

A superb brace from Felipe Anderson gave Lazio a 2-0 win at Torino which took them clear of Napoli in third place, the Champions League playoff spot, in another of Monday's games.

Fiorentina's winning goal came after chaotic scenes at the Artemio Franchi stadium where the referee went off injured and the teams kept playing before he had been replaced, apparently unaware there was nobody in charge of the match.

In driving rain, Mattia Destro put Milan ahead against the run of play when he diverted Giacomo Bonaventura's shot into the net from 12 metres in the 56th minute.

Milan, who conceded a 95th minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Verona in their previous game, held on until Gonzalo Rodriguez headed in Joaquin's cross with seven minutes left.

Referee Carmine Russo was replaced by the fourth official amid confusion shortly afterwards.

Milan, joint tenth with 35 points from 27 games, appeared to lose concentration and allowed Joaquin to score the winner with another header in the 89th minute.

Milan coach Inzaghi, whose future is the subject of speculation after almost every draw or defeat, left the pitch looking thoroughly soaked and miserable.

The seven-times European champions have won two out of 11 league games since the winter break.

Anderson set Lazio on their way to a fifth successive league win when he dribbled past three defenders and fired past Daniele Padelli in the 71st minute in a run that began near the halfway line.

The Brazilian struck again from Miroslav Klose's pass seven minutes later to take Lazio third with 49 points, with Napoli fourth on 46 and Fiorentina on 45. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)