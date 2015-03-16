(Updates with Roma-Sampdoria, Inzaghi quotes)

MILAN, March 16 Fiorentina piled on the misery for AC Milan by scoring twice in the last 10 minutes as they came from behind to win 2-1 and put more pressure on Filippo Inzaghi's team on Monday.

Second-placed AS Roma's dismal form continued with a 2-0 loss at home to Sampdoria, keeping them 14 points behind leaders Juventus, and a superb brace from Felipe Anderson gave Lazio a 2-0 win at Torino which took them clear of Napoli in third.

Fiorentina's winning goal came after chaotic scenes at the Artemio Franchi stadium where the referee went off injured and the teams kept playing before he had been replaced, apparently unaware there was nobody in charge of the match.

In driving rain, Mattia Destro put Milan ahead against the run of play when he diverted Giacomo Bonaventura's shot into the net from 12 metres in the 56th minute.

Milan, who conceded a 95th minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Verona in their previous game, held on until Gonzalo Rodriguez headed in Joaquin's cross with seven minutes left.

Referee Carmine Russo was replaced by the fourth official amid confusion shortly afterwards.

Milan, joint 10th with 35 points from 27 games, appeared to lose concentration and allowed Joaquin to score the winner with another header in the 89th minute.

Milan coach Inzaghi, whose future is the subject of speculation after almost every draw or defeat, left the pitch looking thoroughly soaked and miserable, although afterwards he said he was encouraged.

"This evening, I've seen my Milan again, we went back to playing the way we can. I'm disappointed but we have to remember the performance," he said.

Referring to his future, he said: "I don't need reassuring, I have a contract and the club will make its considerations."

The seven-times European champions have won two out of 11 league games since the winter break.

Roma, who have drawn eight and won one in their last 10 league games, were left in danger of losing second place after being jeered off by a sparse crowd following their first home league defeat of the season.

They have 50 points, while Lazio are on 49 in third followed by Napoli (46) and Fiorentina and Sampdoria (45). The top two qualify for the Champions League group stage and third place earns a place in the playoff round.

Roma dominated the first but fell behind when Lorenzo De Silvestri turned in a Samuel Eto'o cross on the hour, then Luis Muriel scored the second after the Roma defence had failed to clear the ball.

Roma had Seydou Keita sent off shortly afterwards, as the Malian was booked for dissent and then again for ironically applauding the referee.

Anderson set Lazio on their way to a fifth successive league win when he dribbled past three defenders and fired past Daniele Padelli in the 71st minute in a run that began near the halfway line.

The Brazilian struck again from Miroslav Klose's pass seven minutes later. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer and Pritha Sarkar)