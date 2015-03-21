MILAN, March 21 Jeremy Menez scored twice to help beleaguered AC Milan beat Cagliari 3-1 in front of a sparse San Siro crowd on Saturday as fans responded to a request to boycott the match in protest at the club's leadership.

The Curva Sud section, which usually hosts the hardcore supporters, was almost deserted while banners, written in English, read "Game Over" and "Insert Coin To Save AC Milan".

The Curva Sud had called on fans to stay away because the hierarchy, they say, have undermined coach Filippo Inzaghi with their rudderless leadership and confused transfer policy.

Menez put Milan ahead in the 21st minute with a curling shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Diego Farias levelled for relegation candidates Cagliari two minutes after halftime but French defender Philippe Mexes volleyed Milan back in front almost immediately.

Menez completed the win by converting a penalty, controversially awarded after Alessio Cerci appeared to fall under Luca Ceppitelli's sliding tackle just outside the area.

The Frenchman took his tally to 15 this season, making him joint Serie A top scorer alongside Argentines Carlos Tevez of Juventus and Mauro Icardi of Inter Milan.

It was only Milan's third victory since Christmas and all have been against teams in the bottom three.

Milan moved up to seventh with 38 points from 28 games while Cagliari are joint 18th in the 20-team table.

Earlier, Chievo eased relegation fears by beating Palermo 1-0 to climb to 15th, 11 points clear of the drop zone. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)