ROME, March 22 Juventus striker Carlos Tevez scored a magnificent first-half goal, and later missed a penalty, as the runaway Serie A leaders won 1-0 win at home to mid-table Genoa on Sunday.

Juve's third straight victory by the same scoreline puts them 17 points clear with 10 games left before second-placed AS Roma visit lowly Cesena later on Sunday (1945 GMT).

Despite the size of their lead, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri remained cautious, telling Sky Sport Italia: "We haven't won anything yet. We'll celebrate when the time comes."

Tevez scored when he collected a pass from Claudio Marchisio on the edge of the area in the 25th minute and ran past Andrea Bertolacci and Sebastien De Maio before rifling a shot past Mattia Perin from an acute angle that went in off the bar.

The Argentine, the league's top scorer with 16 goals, then missed a penalty just past the hour mark when Genoa's substitute keeper Eugenio Lamanna, who had replaced the injured Perin nine minutes earlier, made a terrific save.

Genoa, the only team to beat Juve in Serie A this season, had a chance to equalise with 10 minutes left when Diego Perotti appeared set to tap in Facundo Roncaglia's cross, only for Andrea Barzagli to block his effort at the last moment.

"Having Barzagli back is very important," Allegri added. "He allows us to play with a three or a four-man defence."

Barzagli suffered a right heel injury last summer and only returned 10 days ago.

Genoa are ninth on 37 points from 27 games.

Earlier, Emploi's Riccardo Saponara struck a second-half double as they defeated Sassuolo 3-1 to move up to 12th with 33 points, a point above their opponents who are now 15th. (Editing by Ken Ferris)