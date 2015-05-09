May 9 Champions Juventus were held to a surprise 1-1 draw at home to relegation-threatened Cagliari on Saturday as they turned one eye to next week's Champions League semi-final, second leg with Real Madrid.

With a fourth consecutive Serie A title already in the bag after last week's 1-0 win over Sampdoria, Juve were on course for a routine victory when Paul Pogba's deflected strike put them ahead on the stroke of halftime.

Luca Rossettini equalised five minutes from time though to keep Cagliari's survival hopes alive.

With three games left Cagliari are in 18th place in the 20-team division with 28 points, five behind Atalanta who face Palermo on Sunday.

With Juve leading Real Madrid 2-1 ahead of the second leg, coach Massimiliano Allegri predictably rested 10 players with midfielder Claudio Marchisio the only player retained from the side that beat the Spanish giants on Tuesday.

Pogba, back after hamstring injury that had sidelined him since March, was outstanding throughout and was rewarded for his hard work when his fierce shot took a cruel deflection off Rossettini and past goalie Zeljko Brkic.

Defender Rossettini responded to earn his side a point though when he poked in from close range after his initial header rebounded off the woodwork. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)