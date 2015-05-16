ROME May 16 Inter Milan are in danger of missing out on a place in Europe next season after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic handed Juventus a 2-1 win in Serie A on Saturday.

Alvaro Morata was as stunned as the keeper when his low shot from just outside the area took a slight deflection off Danilo D'Ambrosio seven minutes from time, leaving Handanovic wrong-footed.

The Spanish striker did not celebrate straight away as he had thought Handanovic would parry the shot easily enough.

Inter are eighth in the table on 52 points, two adrift of Sampdoria and the last Europa League preliminary round spot. Samp host third-placed Lazio in the evening fixture.

Juve, who clinched their fourth successive title two weeks ago, have 83 points from 36 games.

Inter took the lead after 10 minutes when Argentine striker Mauro Icardi re-directed a Marcelo Brozovic attempt with his chest.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri had rested seven players who started Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid and Inter appeared to be in control.

Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaquiri almost doubled the lead before halftime when his left-footed curler hit the bar.

However, an errant Gary Medel back pass allowed Alessandro Matri to beat Nemanja Vidic, the former Manchester United defender bringing the Juve attacker down inside the box.

Claudio Marchisio beat Handanovic from the spot and Morata's late strike sealed victory for Juve. (Reporting by Jacopo Lomonaco, editing by Alan Baldwin)