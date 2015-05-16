(Adds Lazio win)

ROME May 16 Inter Milan are in danger of missing out on a place in Europe next season after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic gifted champions Juventus a 2-1 victory in Serie A on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Lazio took an important step towards a Champions League berth by winning 1-0 at Sampdoria.

Alvaro Morata was as stunned as the Inter keeper when his low shot from just outside the area took a slight deflection off Danilo D'Ambrosio seven minutes from time, leaving Handanovic wrong-footed.

The Spanish striker did not celebrate straight away as he thought Handanovic would parry the shot easily enough.

"Sometimes mistakes allow you to win a match, other times they make you lose," Inter coach Roberto Mancini told Sky Sports Italia.

"We played terrifically but instead of being up by two, three goals, it was 1-1."

Inter are eighth on 52 points, two adrift of Sampdoria and the last Europa League preliminary round spot, with two games to play.

Juve, who clinched their fourth successive title two weeks ago, have 83 points from 36 games.

Inter took the lead after nine minutes when Argentine striker Mauro Icardi redirected a Marcelo Brozovic attempt with his chest.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri had rested seven players who started Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid and Inter appeared to be in control.

Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaquiri almost doubled the lead before halftime when his left-footed curler hit the bar.

However, an errant Gary Medel back pass allowed Alessandro Matri to beat Nemanja Vidic, the former Manchester United defender bringing the Juve attacker down inside the box after 42 minutes.

Claudio Marchisio beat Handanovic from the spot before Morata's late strike sealed victory for Juve.

Lazio defender Santiago Gentiletti, who fractured his left knee when playing in the same stadium in September, used his right knee to convert an Antonio Candreva corner in the 54th minute against Sampdoria.

The goal helped Lazio climb to second in the table, two points ahead of city rivals AS Roma who host Udinese on Sunday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)