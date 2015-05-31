ROME May 31 Lazio survived a Napoli fightback and a missed penalty before winning a pulsating match 4-2 away on Sunday to finish third in Serie A and gain a place in the Champions League playoff round.

Napoli, needing to win to pip Lazio to third spot in coach Rafael Benitez's last game in charge, looked down and out as they trailed 2-0 at halftime to goals from Marco Parolo and Antonio Candreva.

Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in 10 minutes to put Napoli level after the break, but the Argentine then squandered a golden chance to put them in front when he fired a penalty over the crossbar.

Ogenyi Onazi put Lazio back in front with five minutes to play and Miroslav Klose wrapped up their win in stoppage time. Lazio had Parolo sent off and Faouzi Ghoulam was dismissed for Napoli, both in the second half. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Mark Meadows)