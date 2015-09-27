MILAN, Sept 27 Fiorentina cruised to a 4-1 win at 10-man Inter Milan helped by a Nicola Kalinic hat-trick as they leapfrogged their opponents to go top of Serie A on Sunday.

Fiore were rampant as they went 3-0 up inside the first 23 minute before Inter had Miranda dismissed on the half-hour mark and Kalinic struck his third goal late in the second period.

Third-placed Torino won an ill-tempered clash 2-1 against visiting Palermo as they finished with nine men after Cristian Molinaro was dismissed on the hour and Joel Obi in the 90th.

Fiorentina and Inter have 15 points from six games while Torino have 13, with struggling champions Juventus losing further ground down in 15th place after losing on Saturday.

AC Milan had a man sent off as they lost 1-0 at Genoa for their third loss of the season as they missed the chance to win a third straight match for the first time in over a year.

Fourth-placed Sassuolo and Chievo drew 1-1, Lazio in fifth won by the same score at Hellas Verona and Udinese ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win at Bologna.

NEW LEADERS

Paulo Sousa's Fiorentina took the lead inside four minutes against Inter with a Josip Ilicic penalty after he was brought down by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, his Slovenia team mate.

Inter had conceded only one goal in their previous five matches but fell further behind in the 18th minute when Kalinic tapped the ball in after Handanovic blocked Ilicic's initial effort, only to see the ball loop towards the goal line.

Kalinic bagged his second goal five minutes later with a close-range finish, before last-man Miranda was sent off after 31 minutes for bringing down the Croatia forward.

Mauro Icardi pulled a goal back on the hour but Kalinic completed his treble 16 minutes later to kill any hopes of an Inter revival and put Fiore top of the table.

WINNING WAYS

Torino returned to winning ways with their fourth victory of the season as they dispatched Palermo 2-1 at home.

A Giancarlo Gonzalez own goal before the break and Marco Benassi effort just after made it 2-0 and, while Giancarlo Gonzalez cut the deficit after 71 minutes following Cristiano Molinaro's dismissal on the hour, Palermo failed to equalise.

Joel Obi was sent off for Torino in the dying minutes.

Genoa's Blerim Dzemaili scored after 10 minutes against Milan with a deflected free kick before the visitors went down to 10 men before halftime when Alessio Romagnoli got a second yellow card for raising an arm into the face of Diego Capel.

"The reality is we did well in only one half of the game and unfortunately this is not enough," Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic told Sky Sport Italia as he fumed at his error-prone side.

"We made too many mistakes and lost too many individual battles."

Genoa's victory ended a run of three league defeats and is the first time since 1931 thst they have earned three straight wins over Milan. The triumph takes Gian Piero Gasperini's side up to 14th with six points behind Milan in 10th on nine. (Writing by Ed Dove, Editing by Ken Ferris)