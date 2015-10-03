Oct 3 Promoted Carpi stunned high-flying Torino 2-1 for their first Serie A win on Saturday, days after sacking Fabrizio Castori and appointing Beppe Sannino as coach.

Carpi took the lead in the 55th minute when Gabriel Silva's shot hit the post and took a deflection off goalkeeper Daniele Padelli's back.

The home side, playing at Modena's Stadio Alberto Braglia, then went 2-0 up when on-loan Brazilian Ryder Matos headed home in the 72nd minute from a Marco Borriello cross.

Argentine striker Maxi Lopez pulled one back for Torino from the penalty spot in the 75th, after being brought down by Igor Bubnjic, but Carpi held on to move off the bottom of the table and up to 16th place.

Torino, who would have gone top of the league with a win, stay third overall and two points adrift of leaders Fiorentina and Inter Milan who play on Sunday.

Sannino took over on Tuesday in place of Castori, whose side had managed only two points from six games. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)