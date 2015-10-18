MILAN Oct 18 Gonzalo Higuain struck two minutes after Nikola Kalinic had equalised to give resurgent Napoli a 2-1 win over Serie A leaders Fiorentina in a passionate match on Sunday.

Surprise package Sassuolo won again when a controversial penalty converted by Domenico Berardi and Simone Missiroli's close range goal set them on they way to a 2-1 win over Lazio, who replied through Felipe Anderson.

Fiorentina lead with 18 points from eight games, one ahead of AS Roma and two clear of Inter Milan who were at home to Juventus in the late game (1845 GMT). Napoli, Sassuolo and Lazio are joint third on 15.

Genoa overcame Chievo 3-2 with a stoppage time goal by Panagiotis Tachtstidis despite playing for the last 35 minutes with 10 men after Blerim Dzemaili was sent off.

Leading 2-1 when the Swiss was dismissed, Genoa were pegged back when Sergio Pellisier scored with a back-heeled volleyed in the 77th minute, only for Tachtstidis to turn in Oliver Ntcham's pass at the death.

Luca Paganini and Federico Dionisi scored twice in two minutes to give Serie A debutants Frosinone their second win of the campaign as they beat Sampdoria 2-0.

A close-range goal by Franco Vazquez gave Palermo a 1-0 win at bottom club Bologna and Atalanta overcame Carpi 3-0.

Napoli's match came to life at the start of the second half with Lorenzo Insigne burst past burst past Nenad Tomovic and cut inside before curling the ball around Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Napoli nearly had a second when Raul Albiol's header hit the crossbar, but Fiorentina were always a threat and levelled when Kalinic ran on to Josip Ilicic's ball over the top and placed his shot past Pepe Reina.

Napoli went straight back in front when Higuain played a one-two with Dries Martens, broke clear and slotted his shot just wide of Tatarusanu. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)