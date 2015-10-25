Oct 25 Juventus recorded only their third league win of the season on Sunday with a 2-0 triumph over Atalanta in Serie A.

Sampdoria trounced Verona 4-1 and AC Milan, who gave a debut to 16-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, beat Sassuolo 2-1.

Goals from Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic helped Juventus up to 12th after a comfortable victory in Turin.

Juve took the lead when Dybala duped Marco Sportiello with a swerving 25-yard shot on 28 minutes, and the Argentine striker was influential when Juve doubled their lead on 49 minutes, crossing for fellow new signing Mario Mandzukic to score his first Serie A goal.

Atalanta's Rafael Toloi was shown a second yellow card on 73 minutes, while Paul Pogba's penalty was saved by Sportiello six minutes later after Gabriel Paletta brought down Dybala.

Donnarumma became the youngest goalkeeper to make a debut in Serie A for 35 years, as Milan sought their first Serie A clean sheet of the season.

It was not to be. Carlos Bacca's first-half penalty was cancelled out by a magnificent free kick from Domenico Berardi, before Luiz Adriano scored Milan's second at the death.

Bacca won the penalty on 29 minutes when he was fouled by goalkeeper Andrea Consigli, who was sent off, before finishing past replacement stopper Gianluca Pegolo from the spot.

Sassuolo levelled on 53 minutes through Berardi, who curled his 20-metre free kick around the wall and past Donnarumma, but Luiz Adriano scored his second Serie A goal with a powerful 86th-minute header.

Victory takes Milan to 10th on 13 points, with Sassuolo on 15 points.

Sampdoria beat winless Verona 4-1 thanks to goals from Luis Muriel, Ervin Zukanovic, Roberto Soriano and Serie A top scorer Eder.

Artur Ionita scored a consolation goal on 75 minutes, but the 4-1 defeat leaves Verona in 19th place with five points. Sampdoria moved up to seventh on 14 points.

Udinese extended their undefeated streak with a 1-0 win over Frosinone to pull away from the relegation zone. Francesco Lodi's 20th-minute goal was enough to secure the win for Stefano Colantuono's side, who move up to 14th on 11 points. Frosinone remain in 17th on seven.

Later on Sunday, leaders Fiorentina host third-place AS Roma, who would go top with a win, while Lazio welcome Torino and Chievo travel to Napoli. (Reporting by Eddy Dove, editing by Clare Lovell)