ROME Oct 27 Ten-man Inter Milan displaced AS Roma at the top of Serie A, at least for 24 hours, after defeating Bologna 1-0 away on Tuesday to end a run of four games without a win.

Mauro Icardi's 67th-minute strike secured victory against third-from-bottom Bologna and meant Inter leapfrogged Roma, Napoli and Fiorentina into first place after 10 matches, having played one game more.

Inter's Felipe Melo was shown his second yellow on the hour, only seven minutes after he received his first caution, but the visitors if anything went from strength to strength.

They travelled to Bologna on the back of a disappointing draw against Palermo on Saturday and Roberto Mancini made six changes to his team.

They lacked cohesion during the opening stages and Bologna could have taken the lead after four minutes but Anthony Mounier failed to make sufficient contact.

Felipe Melo's red card was Inter's third of the season and their second in two matches following the dismissal of Jeison Murillo against Palermo.

Despite the man disadvantage, Inter still looked threatening and a superb through ball from Jonathan Biabiany was not dealt with by Alex Ferrari and Adem Ljajic squared for Icardi who finished from close range.

Eight Italian matches are scheduled for Wednesday, with Roma welcoming Udinese, Fiorentina travelling to Verona, Napoli hosting Palermo and 12th-placed champions Juventus visiting Sassuolo.