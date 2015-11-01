MILAN Nov 1 Fiorentina hit four goals before halftime, including a cheeky backheel by Gonzalo Rodriguez and a Panenka-style penalty from Khouma Babacar, to beat Frosinone 4-1 and join Inter Milan at the top of Serie A on Sunday.

Stylish Fiorentina quickly took control although they needed a freak goal from Ante Rebic to break the deadlock in the 24th minute.

The Croat swung over what appeared to be a cross from the right but the ball looped over goalkeeper Massimo Zappino and went in off the far post.

Rebic struck the post again in the next attack and it did not take long for Fiorentina to double their lead.

Rodriguez got away from the Frosinone defence at the near post and directed Matias Fernandez's free kick into the net after 29 minutes.

Babacar added the third goal two minutes later after Fernandez had been fouled in the area.

The Senegalese scored with a dinked shot down the middle known as a 'Panenka', named after the former Czechoslovakia player who is credited with pioneering the technique.

Mario Suarez scored the fourth in the 43rd minute when he nipped in to intercept a pass out of defence and placed his shot past the hapless Zappino.

Fourth from bottom Frosinone kept their goal intact after the break and made the scoreline look more respectable when Alessandro Frara pulled one back three minutes from time.

Paulo Sousa's team moved on to 24 points from 11 games, alongside Inter Milan who beat AS Roma 1-0 on Saturday. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tony Jimenez)