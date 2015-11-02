MILAN Nov 2 Chievo coach Rolando Maran was sent off as his side drew 1-1 at home to Sampdoria, who remained winless away from home in Serie A on Monday.

Sampdoria took an eighth-minute lead in the midtable match when their Brazilian-born Italy international Eder latched onto Carlos Carbonero's pass to score his ninth Serie A goal in 11 games this season.

Roberto Inglese, who had missed the target with two previous efforts, equalised just after the half hour when he turned in Riccardo Meggiorini's cross at the far post after the Samp defence failed to clear the ball.

Maran was dismissed in the second half for his angry protests over what he believed was a foul on Meggiorini.

"I don't understand why I was dismissed," Maran told reporters. "I was told I had gone outside the technical area but I see that happening all the time. I won't make any more comments on this matter as it won't get me anywhere."

Samp coach Walter Zenga said the result was a "fair reflection of what happened on the pitch".

"With a bit more determination, we could have won," added the former Italy goalkeeper.

Palermo suffered their sixth defeat in their last eight league games when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Empoli in Monday's other game.

Riccardo Saponara scored direct from a free kick early in the second half to leave the Sicilians slumped in 16th place in the 20-team table. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Mark Meadows)