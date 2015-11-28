MILAN Nov 28 AC Milan returned to winning ways with a 4-1 home victory over Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday while two late goals gave Torino a 2-0 triumph over Bologna.

Milan moved up to fifth with 23 points after Giacomo Bonaventura's opener, a double from M'Baye Niang and Luiz Adriano's late effort saw off Sampdoria.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's side settled quickly and took the lead in the 16th minute when Bonaventura finished a thrilling move after being played in by Niang.

The French forward powered a penalty past Emiliano Viviano in the 38th minute after Bonaventura was fouled by Lorenzo De Silvestri and bagged his second goal four minutes after halftime with a calm finish after a mistake by Viviano.

Substitute Luiz Adriano added the fourth goal in the 79th minute by volleying Cerci's cross into the net.

Eder netted a consolation goal from the spot in the 87th minute after he was impeded by Andrea Poli as Sampdoria remained in 13th place on 16 points.

Roberto Donadoni, who has overseen two wins and a draw since replacing Delio Rossi at Bologna at the end of October, saw his luck run out against a Torino side that had not triumphed at home since Sept. 27.

Andrea Belotti opened the scoring in the 75th minute when he controlled Emiliano Moretti's cross with his chest, held off Domenico Maietta and fired past Antonio Mirante.

Giuseppe Vives made sure of victory in the second minute of stoppage time when he read Maietta's weak header, rounded Mirante and tapped the ball in from close range.

Torino are eighth on 21 points while Bologna remain 17th on 13.

There are six games on Sunday, including Juventus' trip to Palermo, while leaders Inter Milan travel to second-placed Napoli on Monday. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)