(Adds quotes)

MILAN Dec 12 Mauro Icardi was twice on target as a series of defensive errors helped Inter Milan to a 4-0 win at Udinese that extended their lead at the top of Serie A to four points on Saturday.

Icardi and Stevan Jovetic scored in the first half following big mistakes from Bruno Fernandes and Maurizio Domizzi.

Coach Roberto Mancini's Inter now have 36 points from 16 games, well ahead of second-placed Fiorentina who travel to Juventus on Sunday. Udinese are 15th on 18 points.

Inter took the lead in the 23rd minute when Icardi, who was hauled off at halftime in last weekend's defeat at Napoli, capitalised on a sloppy back pass from Fernandes to beat keeper Orestis Karnezis.

Domizzi then lost his balance in the 31st minute to allow Jovetic to nip in, steal possession and lift the ball over the advancing Karnezis.

"In the first half Inter did nothing but defend and they only went close to goal thanks to our mistakes," said coach Stefano Colantuono in a TV interview. "We did everything for them."

Icardi added Inter's third goal in the 83rd minute when he snapped up an aimless back pass from Francesco Lodi. Substitute Marcelo Brozovic made it 4-0 after cutting in from the left to send an arching right-foot shot into the net.

"I believe in the Scudetto," said Jovetic. "There are another five teams in the running but if we can't believe we can do it, then who else can?."

WIN FOR BOLOGNA

Bologna have improved dramatically since Roberto Donadoni replaced Delio Rossi as coach at the end of October and they won their fourth match in six with a 1-0 victory at Genoa.

Visiting goalkeeper Antonio Mirante did well to keep the hosts at bay before the game turned on the 81st-minute dismissal of Genoa's Diego Perotti for elbowing Amadou Diawara.

Bologna then struck in stoppage time when Luca Rossettini headed home a Franco Brienza corner.

The win took Bologna, who also had Diawara sent off in the closing seconds, up to 13th on 19 points. Genoa are 17th on 16 points.

Palermo eased their relegation concerns, moving up to 14th with 18 points after defeating Frosinone 4-1.

Edoardo Goldaniga, Franco Vazquez, Aleksandar Trajkovski and Alberto Gilardino scored for Palermo while Paolo Sammarco replied for third from bottom Frosinone.

The match between Sassuolo and Torino was postponed because of fog.

There are five matches on Sunday including fourth-placed AS Roma's trip to Napoli who are third. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)